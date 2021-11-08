Astros Bregman Undergoes Surgery

-HOUSTON (AP) - Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman has undergone surgery on his right wrist, less than a week after ending the World Series in a prolonged slump. The team said the two-time All-Star is expected to resume baseball activities in January and should be OK to begin spring training. Bregman hit just .095 in Houston’s six-game loss to Atlanta. He was dropped from third in the batting order to seventh for the last two games. The 27-year-old said his right hand was feeling weak during the World Series.

