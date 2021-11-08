Advertisement

Astros Bregman Undergoes Surgery

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2) and Jose Altuve (27) celebrate as they score on teammate Yuli...
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2) and Jose Altuve (27) celebrate as they score on teammate Yuli Gurriel's single during the fifth inning in Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox,Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)(Eric Christian Smith | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
-HOUSTON (AP) - Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman has undergone surgery on his right wrist, less than a week after ending the World Series in a prolonged slump. The team said the two-time All-Star is expected to resume baseball activities in January and should be OK to begin spring training. Bregman hit just .095 in Houston’s six-game loss to Atlanta. He was dropped from third in the batting order to seventh for the last two games. The 27-year-old said his right hand was feeling weak during the World Series.

