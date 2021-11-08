6-year-old girl killed by hit-and-run in suburban Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - A six-year-old girl was struck and killed in suburban Detroit by a hit-and-run driver who was being sought by police.

The girl was hit Sunday afternoon in a residential neighborhood of Dearborn, police said. Emergency workers took the girl to Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit, where she died from her injuries.

Police described the vehicle involved as a silver or white Chevrolet Equinox and asked for the public’s help in finding the driver.

The girl’s sisters saw her being hit while the family was visiting the girls’ grandmother, WDIV-TV reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.