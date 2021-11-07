Advertisement

Suspect fatally shot after attacking officers with knife, Mass. police say

Upon arriving on the scene of a domestic violence call, police say two Massachusetts officers...
Upon arriving on the scene of a domestic violence call, police say two Massachusetts officers were attacked by a suspect armed with a knife. One of the officers was stabbed in the neck.(Source: WHDH via CNN)
By WHDH Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 2:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER, Mass. (WHDH) - Police in Massachusetts are investigating after an officer fatally shot a man who stabbed another officer in the neck.

Officers responded to a domestic violence call at 6:15 p.m. Saturday in Dorchester, Massachusetts. They encountered an armed suspect on the third floor landing, who police say stabbed one of the officers in the neck with a knife.

The second officer shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the officer who was stabbed was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

A knife was recovered at the home, according to the police.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen...
Search party organized, family offering $5,000 reward for leads in search for Brendan Santo
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Appeals court temporarily halts vaccine mandate on larger businesses
Pilot dies in small plane crash in central Michigan
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
A potential gas leak impacted residents in Lansing on Nov. 5, 2021.
Power cut in Old Everett Neighborhood in Lansing due to gas leak

Latest News

The victims were from Arizona, Massachusetts, Ohio, Michigan and Kansas, authorities said.
Man charged with pandemic unemployment fraud
A photo released by the Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office shows Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa...
Iraqi prime minister survives assassination bid with drones
The Michigan appeals court affirmed a two-year suspension for a doctor who approved nearly...
Suspension upheld for doctor in medical marijuana case
Death Science, an organization that hosted the dissection of a human body for a ticket-buying...
Widow horrified after veteran’s body used in public dissection at Ore. hotel