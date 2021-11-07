Advertisement

Ski resort closed for decades finally being demolished

(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021
CEDAR, Mich. (AP) - Demolition has begun at a former ski resort in northern Michigan.

Sugar Loaf in Leelanau County, northwest of Traverse City, once attracted 3,000 skiers a day in winter but has been idle for more than 20 years.

“The township is extremely happy that the buildings are coming down and will no longer be a health and safety hazard,” said Tim Stein, the Cleveland Township supervisor. “It’s just finally come to fruition. It’s been 20 years and a lot of hard work.”

Demolition crews using heavy equipment began taking big bites out of buildings last week, the Record-Eagle reported.

“My only comment is ‘yahoo,’” said Marilyn Bordeaux, who lives in a condominium on the property.

She described the former resort as a “horrendous eyesore.”

It’s not clear what’s next for the property. The owner hasn’t been publicly identified.

“I would be happy if it went back to nature, but that’s probably not realistic,” Bordeaux said.

