Advertisement

Okemos claims D1 Boys Soccer State title

The Chiefs finished the season undefeated
Okemos
Okemos(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOVI, Mich. (WILX) - The Okemos Boys Soccer team captured their first state title since 2004 Saturday when they beat Anchor Bay 2-1.

The Chiefs finished the season undefeated.

Okemos fell behind in the first half, but seniors Ben Hussey and Aidan Antcliff scored within two minutes to give the Chiefs a 2-1 lead they would hold for the rest of the game.

“It’s almost kind of surreal that this group got this,” said head coach Brian Guggemos. “This morning on the bus ride here I was thinking about it, this is a fairytale, and i kept telling myself that the fairytale can have a fairytale ending and it did.”

“It’s the picture perfect way to end a season.” said Hussey. “I mean especially your senior season, like Aidan. a free kick, score for the game winning state championship goal... it’s insane.”

Antcliff added, “I was thinking about, ‘what if I got a shot, had a free kick?’ and I actually got the chance and I put it in...it was crazy.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Sign outside the General Motors Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant
GM Lansing Delta Twp. plant to close for multiple weeks
Police identify two found dead of gunshot wounds in East Lansing.
Police identify two found dead in East Lansing
Suspect arrested in Williamston High School threat
Early Friday morning fire leaves one person dead.
Friday morning fire leaves one dead
Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen...
Search party organized, family offering $5,000 reward for leads in search for Brendan Santo

Latest News

Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Spencer...
No. 3 Michigan State falls to Purdue, loses first game of the season
Monroe Lumen
Jackson Lumen Christi beats Monroe St. Mary’s to move on to regional round
Olivet Portland
Portland takes down Olivet and moves on in playoffs
Colon Morrice
Morrice falls to Colon