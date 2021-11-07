Okemos claims D1 Boys Soccer State title

NOVI, Mich. (WILX) - The Okemos Boys Soccer team captured their first state title since 2004 Saturday when they beat Anchor Bay 2-1.

The Chiefs finished the season undefeated.

Okemos fell behind in the first half, but seniors Ben Hussey and Aidan Antcliff scored within two minutes to give the Chiefs a 2-1 lead they would hold for the rest of the game.

“It’s almost kind of surreal that this group got this,” said head coach Brian Guggemos. “This morning on the bus ride here I was thinking about it, this is a fairytale, and i kept telling myself that the fairytale can have a fairytale ending and it did.”

“It’s the picture perfect way to end a season.” said Hussey. “I mean especially your senior season, like Aidan. a free kick, score for the game winning state championship goal... it’s insane.”

Antcliff added, “I was thinking about, ‘what if I got a shot, had a free kick?’ and I actually got the chance and I put it in...it was crazy.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.