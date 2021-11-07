Advertisement

MSU researchers collecting data on Great Lakes shoreline

View of the Shaw Lane entrance sign at Michigan State University.
View of the Shaw Lane entrance sign at Michigan State University. (WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Researchers at Michigan State University are collecting data on how Great Lakes shoreline, including how residents view coastlines and the impact of high water levels.

Assistant professor Erin Bunting said the goal is to empower local communities, which is important to the future of the lakeshores and future research.

The results will be published online and analyzed in scientific publications.

The project is funded by the National Science Foundation and involves collecting information in several ways including a drone program and a mobile app. Bunting said more than 1,200 images have been submitted since June.

Drone pilots were trained in half a dozen Michigan communities where the shoreline is vulnerable to impacts from water levels.

