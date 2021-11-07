Advertisement

Michigan State Police seeking help finding missing teen

If you have any information about Jedidia's whereabouts, call MSP Flint.
If you have any information about Jedidia's whereabouts, call MSP Flint.(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWOSSO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police need your help finding a missing teen.

MSP said 16-year-old Jedidia Dygert has been missing since Saturday morning.

Police describe Dygert as 6′01″, 170 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen leaving his residence on Chestnut St. in Owosso Township at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 on foot.

He was wearing gray sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt when he went missing.

If you have any information about Dygert’s whereabouts, call MSP Flint at (810) 732-1111.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen...
Search party organized, family offering $5,000 reward for leads in search for Brendan Santo
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Appeals court temporarily halts vaccine mandate on larger businesses
Pilot dies in small plane crash in central Michigan
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
A potential gas leak impacted residents in Lansing on Nov. 5, 2021.
Power cut in Old Everett Neighborhood in Lansing due to gas leak

Latest News

WILX First Alert Weather Sunday Webcast
The victims were from Arizona, Massachusetts, Ohio, Michigan and Kansas, authorities said.
Man charged with pandemic unemployment fraud
The Michigan appeals court affirmed a two-year suspension for a doctor who approved nearly...
Suspension upheld for doctor in medical marijuana case
Kids get vaccinated at Sparrow.
‘So excited and so relieved’: Families get kids vaccinated at Sparrow