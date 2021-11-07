Michigan State Police seeking help finding missing teen

OWOSSO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police need your help finding a missing teen.

MSP said 16-year-old Jedidia Dygert has been missing since Saturday morning.

Police describe Dygert as 6′01″, 170 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen leaving his residence on Chestnut St. in Owosso Township at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 on foot.

He was wearing gray sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt when he went missing.

If you have any information about Dygert’s whereabouts, call MSP Flint at (810) 732-1111.

