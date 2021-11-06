‘So excited and so relieved’: Families get kids vaccinated at Sparrow

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many mid-Michigan families are jumping at the opportunity to get their kids vaccinated against COVID-19 as kids ages 5 to 11 have been given the go-ahead to get the shot.

Sparrow Hospital held a clinic vaccinating that age group with hundreds of appointments filling up within two hours. Families tell News 10 they are relieved to finally have their littles ones vaccinated.

“So excited and so relieved. We’ve waited a long time for this,” said mother Renee Halliday.

Halliday says it’s been a hard year for her family and today is a big step forward. She says when her family contracted Covid-19 last year they had to quarantine for almost a month.

“We missed a lot of school last year it’s very stressful. Some kids do very well learning at home, my kid didn’t do as well. So I feel like we’re still playing catch-up from last year. So I wanted her to stay in school and stay safe in school,” said Halliday.

Other parents say they kept their ears to the ground waiting for the chance to make an appointment to get their kids vaccinated.

“I was just lucky to hear its opening right now and I was one of the first on there. In our family we consider the vaccine to be the answer we’ve been waiting for and we’re excited to be a part of the solution,” said mother, Stephanie Prosser.

One Sparrow doctor who volunteered at the clinic tells News 10 the best part of the day was the look on the parent’s faces as they finally get the opportunity to get their kids vaccinated.

“I was able to vaccinate a whole family. So not only as a leader at Sparrow but as a physician, it was really moving to me to be able to do that and impact that family,” said Dr. Paul Entler with Sparrow Health.

Doctor Entler says Sparrow has seen more kids coming in sick with Covid and he hopes this can help.

“We’re seeing a surge in cases, about 25% in our 10 to 14-year-olds. With the vaccination it will certainly control this better so we have better control and predictability of what we may see in terms of positivity with Covid,” said Entler.

You can get a vaccine for your kid through the MySparrow app, it is by appointment only. If you are looking to get a vaccine below are listed locations around and near Lansing.

CVS Pharmacy, 2240 Cedar St, Holt, MI 48842.

Ingham County Health Department, 5303 S Cedar St, Lansing, MI, 48911.

Rite Aid, 1019 W Saginaw St, Lansing, MI, 48915.

Walgreens, 3425 E Saginaw St, Lansing, MI, 48912 and 100 W Grand River Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823.

Sparrow Laboratories Drive Through Site at Frandor, 3131 E Michigan AVe, Lansing, MI.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.