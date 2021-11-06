Search party organized, family offering $5,000 reward for leads in search for Brendan Santo

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The search for Brendan Santo continues in East Lansing.

Saturday, Nov. 6, Michigan State Police gave an update in the search for Santo, who has now been missing for over a week. Santo was seen last Friday, Oct. 29 just before midnight leaving Yakeley Hall on the campus of Michigan State University.

Police have been exhausting all their resources in the efforts to find the missing Grand Valley State University student, including drones, helicopters, boats, and canine units. Police have also tried reviewing cellular, smartphone, and GPS data to try and find Santo.

“We have been collaborating with our local, state, and federal partners for several days, and this arrangement formalizes and expands our team while making additional expert resources and personnel available to assist us in bringing Brendan home,” said Inspector Chris Rozman, Public Information Officer with MSU Police and Public Safety. “We particularly appreciate the continued help and support offered by Grand Valley State University and Oakland County, who have been providing investigators with direct contact to those close with Brendan.”

Now, the Michigan State University Police Department is expanding its partnership to assist with the investigation. They’ve recruited help from agencies such as the East Lansing Police Department, the FBI, Grand Valley State University Police Department, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, the attorney general’s office, Michigan State Police, and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our genuine hope is that with these additional resources and collaboration we will ensure that all investigative avenues are being explored and the work that we have already done can be reviewed by other professional agencies for collective investigative practices,” Rozman added.

“We recognize that this has been a concerning time for members of our community and beyond and we appreciate the outpouring of support from each of you and your individual efforts to spread awareness about our ongoing efforts,” said Vice President for Public Safety and Chief of Police Marlon Lynch. “We will continue our tireless search and investigation, and we will do everything we can to bring Brendan home.”

The Santo family is hoping to bring Brendan home as soon as possible and organized a voluntary search party to search the MSU campus on Nov. 6. until dusk. The family is also offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with credible information that leads to bringing Brendan home.

If you have any information, call Michigan State University Police at 844-99-MSUPD or email tips@police.msu.edu.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

