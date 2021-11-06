PW Pirates crush New Lothrop 53-21

WESTPHALIA, Mich. (WILX) - Another big night for P-W’s backup quarterback Troy Wertman, who continues to improve and gain confidence every week.

Wertman threw multiple touchdown passes and ran for one to give P-W a 14-0 lead.

Landon Nurenberg scooped up a New Lothrop fumble and returned it for a touchdown as the injury-riddled Pirates rolled to their 11th straight win and a district championship.

It’s P-W’s 9th district title in the last 10 years and sets up a regional showdown vs. Elkton-Pigeon Bayport next weekend in Division 8.

