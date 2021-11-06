Advertisement

PW Pirates crush New Lothrop 53-21

It’s P-W’s 9th district title in the last 10 years
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTPHALIA, Mich. (WILX) - Another big night for P-W’s backup quarterback Troy Wertman, who continues to improve and gain confidence every week. 

Wertman threw multiple touchdown passes and ran for one to give P-W a 14-0 lead.   

Landon Nurenberg scooped up a New Lothrop fumble and returned it for a touchdown as the injury-riddled Pirates rolled to their 11th straight win and a district championship.  

It’s P-W’s 9th district title in the last 10 years and sets up a regional showdown vs. Elkton-Pigeon Bayport next weekend in Division 8.

