Advertisement

Portland takes down Olivet and moves on in playoffs

A game-sealing interception secured the game for the Raiders
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Portland Raiders hosted the Olivet Eagles in what was sure to be an incredible Division 5 heavyweight matchup.

In the third quarter, Olivet quarterback Clay Flower threw it to Bo Lincoln in the corner of end zone for a touchdown... the game was tied 21-21.

In the fourth, Portland’s Caden Galey took the ball for a touchdown as Portland went up 28-21.

Later on, more from Portland as Reis Phillips went in for another touchdown, and the Raiders were still up 35-21.

Near the end of the fourth, the score is 35-28. Flower threw it deep and it was picked off by Trent Meyers for the game-sealing interception, Portland wins with a final score of 35-28 and moves on.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Sign outside the General Motors Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant
GM Lansing Delta Twp. plant to close for multiple weeks
Police identify two found dead of gunshot wounds in East Lansing.
Police identify two found dead in East Lansing
Early Friday morning fire leaves one person dead.
Friday morning fire leaves one dead
Suspect arrested in Williamston High School threat
Investigation into disappearance of Brendan Santo focuses on Red Cedar River

Latest News

Monroe Lumen
Jackson Lumen Christi beats Monroe St. Mary’s to move on to regional round
Colon Morrice
Morrice falls to Colon
New Lothrop Pewamo
PW Pirates crush New Lothrop 53-21
Colon @ Morrice
Colon @ Morrice