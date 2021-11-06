Portland takes down Olivet and moves on in playoffs

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Portland Raiders hosted the Olivet Eagles in what was sure to be an incredible Division 5 heavyweight matchup.

In the third quarter, Olivet quarterback Clay Flower threw it to Bo Lincoln in the corner of end zone for a touchdown... the game was tied 21-21.

In the fourth, Portland’s Caden Galey took the ball for a touchdown as Portland went up 28-21.

Later on, more from Portland as Reis Phillips went in for another touchdown, and the Raiders were still up 35-21.

Near the end of the fourth, the score is 35-28. Flower threw it deep and it was picked off by Trent Meyers for the game-sealing interception, Portland wins with a final score of 35-28 and moves on.

