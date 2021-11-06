Advertisement

Pilot dies in small plane crash in central Michigan

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAYES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A 67-year-old Detroit-area man has died following a small single-engine plane crash in central Michigan.

Clare County sheriff’s deputies responded about 9:30 a.m. Friday to the crash in Hayes Township, about 188 miles (302 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

The victim has been identified as Theodore Gauthier of Pontiac. Gauthier was the pilot and the only person on the plane, authorities said.

The crash was under investigation.

