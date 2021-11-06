Panthers punish Mt. Pleasant Oilers

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Dewitt Panthers faced an undefeated Mt. Pleasant Oilers team in Friday’s District Final matchup.

Panthers quarterback Tyler Holtz connected with Tommy McIntosh for the first score of the game, and the Panthers never gave up the lead.

It was close, as the Oilers got it to a 15-14 Dewitt lead, but couldn’t overcome.

The game was sealed by a Bryce Debri pick six to put it out of reach, and the Panthers will head to the Regional round.

DeWitt will host the winner of tomorrow’s district championship between Cedar Springs at Muskegon.

Defensively for DeWitt, Nick Flegler had 14 tackles, Blake Haller 10, Tyler Holtz 11, Trent Brandell 9. Bryce Debri had five tackles, a sack and an interception return of 84 yards to ice the win late in the fourth.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.