No. 3 Michigan State falls to Purdue, loses first game of the season

The Spartans never led
Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Spencer...
Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Spencer Holstege (75) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WILX) - The unranked Purdue Boilermakers are known for playing spoiler; heading into Saturday’s game against Michigan State, Purdue had won 16 games against top 5 opponents as an unranked team.

Saturday, they won their 17th game, the most in FBS history.

A 40-29 loss was the first of the season for Mel Tucker and the Spartans, who were fresh off an upset win over Michigan the week before.

Michigan State never led, and their secondary fell victim to arguably the best wide receiver in the Big Ten, Purdue Junior David Bell, who caught a touchdown on 217 yards through the air.

Quarterback Aidan O’Connell threw for 536 yards and three scores.

Kenneth Walker III did his usual for MSU, running for a touchdown and 136 yards.

Next week, Mel Tucker and the Spartans host the Maryland Terrapins.

