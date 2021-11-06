Morrice falls to Colon
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORRICE, Mich. (WILX) - Another incredible night for Morrice senior Wyatt Wesley.
He threw for one touchdown and ran in two more but the Morrice Orioles lost a 22 to 8 lead and fell to Colon 29 to 22 in the 8-man regional final.
Wesley’s two rushing touchdowns gave him 45 for the season, that’s an all-time MHSAA record for a season and for his career he finished with 75 rushing touchdowns.
The loss was the first of the season for the Orioles, who finished 10-and-1.
