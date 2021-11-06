Morrice falls to Colon

MORRICE, Mich. (WILX) - Another incredible night for Morrice senior Wyatt Wesley.

He threw for one touchdown and ran in two more but the Morrice Orioles lost a 22 to 8 lead and fell to Colon 29 to 22 in the 8-man regional final.

Wesley’s two rushing touchdowns gave him 45 for the season, that’s an all-time MHSAA record for a season and for his career he finished with 75 rushing touchdowns.

The loss was the first of the season for the Orioles, who finished 10-and-1.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.