Jackson Lumen Christi beats Monroe St. Mary’s to move on to regional round

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Lumen Christi Titans hosted the Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central Falcons in a game that sped by in the first half. The first half only took 40 minutes, and the lack of scoring early certainly helped improve the pace of play.

For the Titans, the low-scoring affair and difficulties moving the ball up field held the Titans back in the first half. Fortunately, they would only trail 6-0.

However, the Titans found their groove in the third with a long drive that lasted much of the third quarter.

The Titans would put their first points on the board with a hand-off to Gabe King who slid around the defensive line and into the end zone from 10 yards out.

A late third-quarter special team’s mistake comes back to haunt the Falcons. The returner Drew Sweeny would take it back 70-yards for the scorer to extend the Titans lead to 14-6.

The Titans were looking to put the game away as they knocked on the door with only four minutes left. But a high snap that quarterback Teddy Alhers could not reel in meant six points the other way for the Falcons and made it 14-12. The Falcons elected to go for two to tie the game but were denied by a group of Titans.

The game came down to a play with under two minutes remaining, in a spot that saw the Titans struggle to run out the clock.

A fourth-and-nine deep in the Falcons territory and the Titans pulled off an unbelievable trick play. The play involved starting quarterback Teddy Alhers pitching the ball to backup quarterback Joe Lathers who entered the game at running back. Lathers received the ball from Alhers on a pitch and threw a dart to Cole Simpson to seal the game.

The Falcons responding drive stalled on a fourth-down tackle by Drew Sweeny who made multiple big tackles late.

The Titans beat the falcons in the district championship game 21-12.

Indianapolis Colts’ safety Khari Willis, who is also a former was in attendance tonight, supporting his alma mater. Willis also played for Michigan State from 2015-2018. The former Spartan is currently nursing a calf injury that landed him on the injured reserve list.

