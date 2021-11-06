Game of the Week: Mason defeats Haslett, claiming first district title since 2014

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs wanted some revenge over CAAC Red foe Haslett on Friday night after losing to the Vikings in the regular season.

First drive of the game Nick Wells was at quarterback for Mason. He handed it off to AJ Martel who took it all the way down for a touchdown. The Bulldogs got the first seven on the board.

The very next drive the Vikings drive down and it’s Haslett’s quarterback Isaac Pavona. He took it in himself for a quarterback keeper and the game was tied at 7-7.

Another Mason touchdown from Martel and Haslett got the ball again. Lonnie Smith took it downtown for 19 yards and the score was tied at 14-14.

Fast forward to the last minute in the fourth quarter it was tied 21-21. Mason’s Ethan Ettinger crossed the goal line and got a touchdown for the Bulldogs putting them up 27-21.

But not so fast... what’s more fitting than a game sealing interception from Martel and that play would do it for Mason.

The final score in this one was 27-21.

With two conference rivals like this, you knew it would be competitive and you knew it would be hard-nosed football. What a way to end it than a last minute touchdown and interception from Mason to give the Bulldogs their first district title since 2014.

“This feels exceptionally well. I was on staff in 2014 when we won it. I got to say, being the head coach and winning it is a lot sweeter,” Mason Head Coach Gary Houghton said. “Being as close as I am to these kids having coached them for as long as I have...this is exceptionally sweet.”

“I can’t even put it into words...it’s probably the best feeling I’ve ever felt,” said Mason Sophomore Running Back AJ Martel. “I mean, two more years, there’s still a lot to come... but with this group it won’t ever happen again so this one is gonna last for a lifetime.”

Mason will move on to the Division 3 Regional Final next week and will face Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice.

