Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, November 5th
It’s District Final Week!
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The playoffs roll on here in Mid-Michigan and across the state.
Friday, district titles made their way to each winning team.
Click on linked games for highlights and recap.
Game of the Week
Pewamo-Westphalia 53, New Lothrop 21
Jackson Lumen Christi 21, Monroe St. Mary’s 12
South Lyon 34, East Lansing 13
Parma Western 41, Battle Creek 28
Grand Blanc 49, Howell 28
Corunna 20, Armada 8
Carson City-Crystal 35, Muskegon Heights Academy 26
Breckenridge 41, Fowler 32
Hudson 8, Addison 8
Colon 29, Morrice 22
