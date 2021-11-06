Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, November 5th

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The playoffs roll on here in Mid-Michigan and across the state.

Friday, district titles made their way to each winning team.

Click on linked games for highlights and recap.

Game of the Week

Mason 27, Haslett 21

Dewitt 50, Mt. Pleasant 26

Portland 35, Olivet 28

Pewamo-Westphalia 53, New Lothrop 21

Jackson Lumen Christi 21, Monroe St. Mary’s 12

Colon 29, Morrice 22

South Lyon 34, East Lansing 13

Parma Western 41, Battle Creek 28

Grand Blanc 49, Howell 28

Corunna 20, Armada 8

Carson City-Crystal 35, Muskegon Heights Academy 26

Breckenridge 41, Fowler 32

Hudson 8, Addison 8

Colon 29, Morrice 22

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.