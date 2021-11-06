Advertisement

Car flipped over after rivalry game, East Lansing police seek suspects captured on video

Police request identification, photos, videos
Police are seeking those involved in a malicious destruction of property that occurred on Oct....
Police are seeking those involved in a malicious destruction of property that occurred on Oct. 30, 2021.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in connection with a car that was flipped over on Oct. 30.

According to authorities, the vehicle was flipped over near the intersection of Milford and Ann streets after the Spartans defeated the Wolverines at the rivalry game.

Anyone who can identify the people in the video, or has photographs or video of the incident, is asked to contact Detective Lt. Sexton at 517-319-6916 or by email at ssexton@cityofeastlansing.com.

