Advertisement

Suspect arrested in Williamston High School threat

(VNL)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Police Department has arrested an individual related to an investigation into threats made to Williamston High School.

On Wednesday, Williamston Police received a tip that a threat had been made against the high school by a student. Police investigated immediately and determined that there was no immediate danger to students or staff.

That evening, officers interviewed a suspect for their involvement in the incident.

The investigation continued with the assistance of the Ingham County Prosecutors Office. On Thursday the suspect was taken into custody, and was charged with multiple crimes relating to making threats and using an electronic device to commit a crime.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact the Williamston Police Department at 517-655-4222.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police identify two found dead of gunshot wounds in East Lansing.
Police identify two found dead in East Lansing
Investigation into disappearance of Brendan Santo focuses on Red Cedar River
Students uneasy as search for Brendan Santo continues
Empty school classroom.
Mason Middle School closes due to COVID-19 cases, exposures
Student brings a knife to Holt middle school.
Student brings knife to Holt middle school

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 11/5/2021 PM
FILE - In this May 21, 2001, file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell talks with reporters...
Colin Powell remembered as a model for future generations
Sign outside the General Motors Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant
GM Lansing Delta Twp. plant to close for multiple weeks
Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka announced that a jury returned a verdict in the case...
Jury returns verdict in David Davis case