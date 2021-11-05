Suspect arrested in Williamston High School threat

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Police Department has arrested an individual related to an investigation into threats made to Williamston High School.

On Wednesday, Williamston Police received a tip that a threat had been made against the high school by a student. Police investigated immediately and determined that there was no immediate danger to students or staff.

That evening, officers interviewed a suspect for their involvement in the incident.

The investigation continued with the assistance of the Ingham County Prosecutors Office. On Thursday the suspect was taken into custody, and was charged with multiple crimes relating to making threats and using an electronic device to commit a crime.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact the Williamston Police Department at 517-655-4222.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.