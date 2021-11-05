Sparrow Health offering pediatric vaccine at Frandor Shopping Center

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Hospital will begin administering the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at its drive-thru site at the Frandor Shopping Center Saturday morning.

Officials said almost all slots have been filled. As of Friday afternoon, Monday appointments are 80% booked.

The drive-thru site is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m,; from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Appointments must be made through the COVID-19 section of MySparrow.

U.S. health officials approved the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old Tuesday.

