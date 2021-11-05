Advertisement

Sparrow Health offering pediatric vaccine at Frandor Shopping Center

Appointments must be made beforehand
Vaccine appointments at Frandor Shopping Center are full Saturday
Vaccine appointments at Frandor Shopping Center are full Saturday(Live 5 News)
By Amy Lyman
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Hospital will begin administering the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at its drive-thru site at the Frandor Shopping Center Saturday morning.

Officials said almost all slots have been filled. As of Friday afternoon, Monday appointments are 80% booked.

The drive-thru site is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m,; from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Appointments must be made through the COVID-19 section of MySparrow.

U.S. health officials approved the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old Tuesday.

