Skating Rink on City Hall Plaza opens Friday

The rink is open daily until 10:00 pm.
The skating rink on Lansing's City Hall Plaza will open for the season on Friday, Nov. 5.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor announced that the 3,300+ square foot, synthetic skating rink will re-open on City Hall Plaza in downtown Lansing on Friday, Nov. 5.

“I am thrilled to once again announce that we will have outdoor skating available in Lansing this winter,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “I encourage residents and visitors alike to visit downtown Lansing this holiday season for skating, shopping, and eating local.”

The skating rink is a recent addition to downtown Lansing’s holiday season. While skating, residents and visitors can enjoy the view of the state holiday tree and listen to holiday music.

You must bring your own skates and follow all rules posted in the area. The rink is open daily until 10:00 pm.

The rink was originally opened in 2020, in partnership with the Capital Region Community Foundation and local businesses.

