School Rule: Esports providing new opportunities for students

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, video gaming is changing the way kids think about school and their futures. That’s why Dan Thrower, a teacher at the Great Lakes Learning Academy, decided to start his school’s very own esports program.

“It works much like any other athletic event at a high school would with a program that we’re running with play verses,” Thrower said. “So, students have a coach (me) and then they have a regular season and playoffs if they do well enough. Just like you would with football or hockey or basketball.”

And at the varsity level his students compete to show off their skills in statewide meets against other Michigan teams. In the State of Michigan alone 32 other schools will compete in this year’s state-based league of legends tournament.

Between professional and recreational gaming, esports have taken off in the past decade. For some students, esports offers more than just a game it offers opportunity.

“Every student is not able to be the NFL player of the esport title, but they might be able to be a digital content creator or a media broadcast announcer or they might be able to be a health professional who works on physical stretches for gamers,” Thrower said.

Today, video gaming has shown to help kids understand STEM learning better, by teaching kids problem solving and team building skills. Thrower says it not only helps build these essential skills, it gives them a comfortable place to do so.

“I think that for students it opens up the possibilities for students where traditional sports might not,” Thrower said. “Students in our virtual program are all over the state, they’re not limited by location. So, everyone can kind of participate since there’s less equipment necessity or the ability to travel, with that being a limit for some students.”

And unlike more traditional sports, esports gives some students an opportunity to find their team.

“The group of students that we have, many of them are a group that might not have found a niche in traditional schools. …The esports team … can be inclusive of many different groups of people.”

