Rodgers Offers Some Covid Thoughts

Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
UNDATED (AP) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he sought alternative treatments instead of the NFL-endorsed COVID-19 vaccinations because of an allergy he has to ingredients in two of the FDA-approved shots. Rodgers has been tested daily under NFL protocols for the unvaccinated and came up positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. He told SiriusXM’s “Pat McAfee Show” that he didn’t feel well yesterday but feels much better today. Rodgers can’t rejoin the Packers for 10 days, so he will miss Sunday’s game at Kansas City. Rodgers must have a negative test to return to the team on Nov. 13.

