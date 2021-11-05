Power cut in Old Everett Neighborhood in Lansing due to gas leak

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Residents near the intersection of Donald Street and Everettdale Avenue had their power cut Friday evening due to a gas leak.

Residents said a gas line, just south of Cavanaugh Road, was clipped by a construction crew Friday afternoon.

According to the Lansing Board of Water and Light, Consumers Energy reached out to cut power in the area after a contractor struck the gas line. The power was cut as a safety precaution.

