Power cut in Old Everett Neighborhood in Lansing due to gas leak
Several homes without power as precaution
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Residents near the intersection of Donald Street and Everettdale Avenue had their power cut Friday evening due to a gas leak.
Residents said a gas line, just south of Cavanaugh Road, was clipped by a construction crew Friday afternoon.
According to the Lansing Board of Water and Light, Consumers Energy reached out to cut power in the area after a contractor struck the gas line. The power was cut as a safety precaution.
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.