Parents worried about virtual learning again becoming the norm

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the closure of a second school in Ingham County because of a COVID outbreak, parents and students are concerned the days of virtual learning could become a reality once again.

Jenniffer Lewis is happy with the amount of communication she’s received from the Lansing School District about COVID outbreaks in her kid’s schools. She just hopes the looming cloud of virtual learning stays far, far away.

“It’s nice that they go back into the classroom that they have more interaction, less distraction from in the house,” Lewis said.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said, “We do want kids to be in school and not virtual learning. Every effort we can, we are doing. That’s what the masks are for.”

Before school districts decide to shut down they consult the Ingham County Health Department. In the case of Mason Middle School and Sexton High, Vail says it was out of an abundance of caution.

And the infection at Mason actually happened outside of school.

Vail said, “In both cases it was not about, ‘Well you’re masking in Ingham County, why did this happen anyway?’ Well, because football, because a camp, not because in classrooms we aren’t doing the right thing to keep kids safe...”

Vail says the good news is the overall pandemic situation looks a lot better this year. With vaccines becoming available for most school-aged students on top of already vaccinated teachers and the masking protocols, she doesn’t foresee the need to revert back to virtual learning.

Charlotte public schools also announced they will be closed Friday. They told News 10 it’s because of staffing shortages. No word if that’s COVID-19 related.

