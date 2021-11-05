Advertisement

In My View: Is this the best time for the MSU, U-M hockey game?

College football is still going on
In my View with Tim Staudt
In my View with Tim Staudt(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 5, 2021
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a shame Michigan and Michigan State face each other in hockey this weekend in the midst of football season.

College hockey needs desperate marketing help and these teams need to play at least twice in each arena and Saturday’s game in East Lansing is the only time this season they meet in Munn Arena. And MSU fans may still be watching the end of the Purdue football game.

MSU and Michigan should play hockey when the snow is on the ground and the football season is fully completed in my view.

