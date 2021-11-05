Advertisement

In My View: Bad timing for UM-MSU hockey weekend

It’s one of the best-kept secrets in all of sports.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The college hockey season is four weekends old. It’s one of the best-kept secrets in all of sports: college hockey needs so much better marketing and scheduling than what it has had for years.

It’s a shame Michigan and Michigan State face each other in hockey this weekend in the midst of football season.

They play tonight in Ann Arbor but the only time they play in East Lansing is tomorrow night. If you’re a Michigan State hockey fan, you’re going to either get to Munn late for the hockey game or miss the end of the Michigan State vs Purdue football game.

To me, these games should be played much later in the season when it’s really winter sports season in January or February. To play these games now makes no sense.

They should take that game out of Detroit and add one to Munn Arena so that the ticket-buying public gets to see the rival teams play more often than once during football season.

Just my point of view.

Latest News

