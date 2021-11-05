Advertisement

Lansing Fire Dept.: Victim in fatal house fire had no smoke detectors

Cause of fire remains under investigation
Authorities in Lansing are investigating a fatal house fire that occurred Nov. 5, 2021.
Authorities in Lansing are investigating a fatal house fire that occurred Nov. 5, 2021.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly and Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities identified the victim of a fatal house fire Friday morning as a man in his 40s or 50s.

According to the Lansing Fire Department, the house, located near the intersection of McPherson Avenue and Lenawee Street, did not have any smoke detectors inside.

Authorities said they were alerted at about 8 a.m. to a fire at a large ranch-style home in the Westside Neighborhood. The fire was still burning when crews arrived.

Fire fighters found the man’s body inside. Authorities said he has not been positively identified.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Lansing Fire Marshal Division and Lansing Police Department.

