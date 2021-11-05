Jury returns verdict in David Davis case

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka announced that a jury returned a verdict of guilty against defendant David Davis on two counts of Assault with Intent to Murder and two counts of Assault with Intent to Great Bodily Harm.

The maximum possible penalty for Assault with Intent to Murder is life in the Department of Corrections.

This case relates back to an incident in the City of Jackson on December 5, 2019. City of Jackson police officers went to knock on the door of a home in the 400 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. The defendant then began firing his gun at the officers who then took cover around the home.

“First off, I want to thank the jury for doing their civic duty to serve as jurors,” said Prosecutor Jarzynka. “This trial started last Thursday and finished up on Thursday of this week. It was a great sacrifice of their time to sit as jurors and hear this case.

“I also want to thank the trial team of Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Hull and Det. Mike Klimmer of the City of Jackson Police Department for doing an outstanding job in preparing and presenting this case to the jury.”

Currently, a sentencing date is scheduled for Dec. 8 before Circuit Court Judge John G. McBain, just over two years after the incident.

