Jets Lose Key Player For The Season

New York Jets' Marcus Maye, right, tries to tackle New England Patriots' Damien Harris during...
New York Jets' Marcus Maye, right, tries to tackle New England Patriots' Damien Harris during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)(Bill Kostroun | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
-NEW YORK (AP) - New York Jets safety Marcus Maye will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon. Maye was injured early in the third quarter of the Jets’ 45-30 loss at Indianapolis last night on a non-contact play. Tests confirmed the severity of the injury. The Jets got some positive injury news on quarterback Mike White who left in the first quarter with a right forearm injury. Coach Robert Saleh says a bruised nerve caused White to feel numbness in fingers on his throwing hand, but it felt better by the end of the game and it’s looking promising for him to practice next week.

