Indians to Retain Ramirez

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Indians have picked up José Ramírez’s $12 million contract option for 2022 after the All-Star third baseman had another MVP-caliber season. Ramírez was one of the only bright spots for the team’s inconsistent offense. The 29-year-old batted .266 with 36 homers, 103 RBIs and 27 steals in the final year of a team-friendly $26 million, four-year deal. The team also declined a $7 million option for catcher Roberto Pérez and hired Chris Valaika as its hitting coach. Valaika was an assistant hitting coach last season with the Chicago Cubs.

