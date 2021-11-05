Advertisement

How to safely operate a fire extinguisher

fire extinguishers
fire extinguishers(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Poor maintenance and incorrect usage of fire extinguishers in the home are two key reasons small house fires can spread endangering lives and causing considerable damage to property.

The Lansing Fire Department uses the acronym P.A.S.S. to remember the steps on how to use an fire extinguisher when there is a fire.

Pull

Pull the pin at the top of the extinguisher, breaking the seal.

Aim

Approach the fire standing at a safe distance. Aim the nozzle or outlet towards the base of the fire.

Squeeze

Squeeze the handles together to discharge the extinguishing agent inside. To stop discharge, release the handles.

Sweep

Sweep the nozzle from side to side as you approach the fire, directing the extinguishing agent at the base of the flames.

