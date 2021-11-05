House approves plan to protect sexual assault survivors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week the Michigan House of Representatives approved state Rep. Julie Alexander’s bipartisan plan to protect sexual assault survivors by prohibiting the use of professional authority to prevent reporting of sexual misconduct.

Alexander’s legislation is part of a broad plan to rectify inadequate laws found during the investigation into abuse by Larry Nassar.

“While the use of physical force is the most obvious form of persuasion, the use of power or authority over an individual is often just as coercive,” said Alexander, of Hanover. “We must hold individuals accountable if they use a position of authority to prevent others from reporting sexual misconduct crimes.”

House Bill 4851, introduced by Alexander, would prohibit a person from intentionally using one’s professional position of authority to prevent or attempt to block the reporting of child abuse or criminal sexual conduct committed by another person.

“When the extent of Larry Nassar’s pernicious abuse was uncovered during my first term, my fellow legislators and I publicly stated we would do everything we could to protect the people of Michigan and prevent a similar tragedy from ever happening again,” Alexander said. “This vote proves our commitment still holds true today. We have heard the voices of survivors — and responded.”

The bill and the others earned overwhelming bipartisan support in the House and now advance to the Senate for consideration.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

