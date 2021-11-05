GM Lansing Delta Twp. plant to close for nearly 3 months

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A memo to employees sent on Thursday informed employees of the Lansing Delta Township (LDT) Assembly that the plant will take an 11-week shutdown starting Dec. 27.

The memo, obtained by the Detroit Free Press, said the company is announcing the shutdowns in advance to help workers and their families plan ahead for the holiday season.

“LDT will be going through facility and equipment modifications next year to accommodate future product,” the memo read. “There is a total of 11 down weeks planned for the 2022 calendar year.”

GM said Acadia production will move to Lansing Delta Township Assembly where it will invest $100 million to retool to build the car.

The Acadia is currently built in Spring Hill, TN. Last year, GM said it will invest $2 billion in six assembly plants across the country, including converting the Spring Hill plant to start building electric vehicles. In 20222, the Spring Hill plant will assemble the new Cadillac Lyriq all-electric SUV.

Recently, the Lansing plant shut down due to microchip shortages.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

