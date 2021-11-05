GM Lansing Delta plant upgrade for new vehicle production will cause closures

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There will be another shut down at General Motors but this time it is not because of the chip shortage. The Delta Township plant is shutting down for 11 weeks over the course of 2022 to get ready to build a new vehicle, the GMC Acadia SUV. GM is dedicating $100 million to the changes at the Delta plant, and by the new year workers will see those plans come to life.

“It feels good as an employee, not so much the down time, but that GM is making this investment in our plant and it shows a lot for job security in our future. I think this is a good hurt to take for a little bit for the next few years to take off like we used to,” said GM employee, William Dunlap.

“This has been talked about. When these announcements are made we all smile were happy were hoping it comes true, and now its coming true,” Mike Huerta with UAW Local 602.

Huerta says this addition to the products the plant makes will bring stability to families who haven’t had that in a long time.

“We have an additional product that gives us some stability. That in the auto industry is rare. Stability is what we crave and more products and job security is certainly a good thing,” said Huerta.

GM told their staff their will be some down-time for 11 weeks, but it wont be all at once. The first shutdown will last from December 27th to January 17. The rest of the days have yet to be announced. Huerta tells News 10 this is not like the previous shut downs GM faced after the ongoing chip shortage halted production for weeks.

“We know when were coming back. When it was the chips every member was sitting around the radio or compurter trying to figure out am I going to go to work Monday. This is not that that we know when were coming back,” said Huerta.

