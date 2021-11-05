Give-A-Kid-Projects is offering help for the holidays

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We got a chance to talk to Tim Currin, a board member for Give-A-Kid-Projects in Holt, about their Christmas Support sign-up. They are looking for families with children in the Holt/Dimondale school districts that may need some help with gifts this holiday season.

If you, or someone you know, may be in need of this program this year, you can learn more about the Give-A-Kid-A-Christmas project by clicking here. Also, if you would like to donate to Give-A-Kid-Projects, they have an Amazon Wish List, with gift options starting at just $7.99.

