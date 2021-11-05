Friday morning fire leaves one dead

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just before 8 a.m. Friday morning, the Lansing Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a house fire located at 451 McPherson Street.

The crews first on scene found a large ranch-style house with heavy fire coming from the front of the house and the fire had already burned through part of the roof. Crews made forceful entry and confronted the fire.

Neighbors reported the house’s resident was likely still inside.

Crews met heavy fire and smoke inside. During the search, a victim was found already deceased. The victim has not yet been identified. The fire is currently under investigation by the Lansing Fire Marshal Division and Lansing Police Department.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

