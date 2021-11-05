Four in Double Figures as Michigan State Beats Grand Valley State in Final Exhibition, 83-60

EAST LANSING, Mich. (Michigan State Athletics) - Michigan State took an 18-point lead at the half and extended it to nearly 32 points late in the second half en route to an 83-60 win over Grand Valley State on Thursday night in the second of two exhibition games before the 2021-22 regular season opener.

Freshman guard Max Christie (Arlington Heights, Ill./Rolling Meadows) scored 14 points to lead the way for the Spartans, while redshirt senior Joey Hauser (Stevens Point, Wis./Stevens Point/Marquette) added 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Senior forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (Grand Rapids, Mich./GR Catholic Central) added 10 points, seven rebounds and six blocks, while senior forward Gabe Brown (Ypsilanti, Mich./Belleville) chipped in 11 points and six rebounds and sophomore guard A.J. Hoggard (Coatesville, Pa./Huntington Prep [W.Va.]) had nine points and five assists as 11 different players scored for MSU.

Recap

Michigan Stated led by 18 points, 38-20, at the break and used a 16-7 run over the opening 5:11 of the second half to take a 54-27 lead on a pair of layups from Hoggard.

Grand Valley State managed to cut the lead to 19 points, 59-40, after a layup from Jordan Harris with 10:52 to play, but that was as close as the Lakers would get.

A layup from freshman guard Jaden Akins (Farmington, Mich./Farmington Hills./Sunrise Christian Academy [Kan.]) made it 75-49 and a pair of baskets from Bingham Jr., first a dunk and then a 3-pointer from the top of the key, pushed the margin to 80-51.

The Spartans took their biggest lead of the game, 83-51, on a 3-pointer from Brown with 3:20 to play in the game.

The Spartans jumped out to a 38-20 lead at the break, connecting on 50.0 percent of their field goals (13-of-26) despite missing half of its free throws (8-of-16) and committing seven turnovers.

MSU took an early 9-0 lead after a three from Hauser and a pair of baskets from sophomore forward Julius Marble (Dallas, Texas/Dallas Jesuit) and Christie at the 15:46 mark.

Grand Valley State cut the lead to 13-8 on a 3-pointer from Jake Van Tubbergen with 12:19 to play before the half.

The Spartans responded with a 13-0 run, holding the Lakers scoreless for 3:09, and took a 26-8 lead on a second-chance layup from sophomore center Mady Sissoko (Bafoulabe, Mali, West Africa/Wasatch Academy [Utah]).

MSU went nearly three minutes without a field goal before a basket from Akins with 6:32 left, making it 29-13.

The Spartans took a 38-20 lead at the break on a free throw from Bingham.

Key Stats

Michigan State connected on 49.2 percent of its field goals (32-of-65).

The Spartans had a 46-36 advantage on the boards and handed out 22 assists (on 32 made field goals).

MSU committed 12 turnovers, seven in the first half.

The Spartans blocked 11 shots, including six by Bingham Jr.

Notes

This marked the sixth meeting between Michigan State and Grand Valley State in exhibition play.

Up Next

Michigan State opens the 2021-22 regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 9, playing Kansas in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Tipoff at The World’s Most Famous Arena is slated for 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

