Delta, Meridian townships to improve Grand River, entice new businesses

The townships could be getting new businesses.
By Alynne Welch
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Both Meridian and Delta townships are making an effort to improve their main road.

The Michigan Department of Transportation met Monday in Delta Township in an open house for the proposed Corridor Improvement Authority (CIA.) The CIA’s goal is to fill empty storefronts, bring in new businesses and develop the area that surround the Lansing mall.

They plan to help formulate new strategies to guide growth in this area.

Meridian Township also plans on resurfacing a large portion of Grand River Road. This is scheduled to begin next year. It’s part of an effort to stay up-to-date with the Americans with Disabilities Act and the usual Michigan road repairs.

A public hearing is scheduled for Nov. 15 at the Delta Township Administration building, located at 7710 W. Saginaw Highway.

