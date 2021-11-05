Advertisement

Celebrating National Donut Day with Quality Dairy

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Happy National Donut Day! We celebrated the fun day on Studio 10 by decorating donuts with Phil Platte, the Marketing Manager from Quality Dairy.

Do you want to try to decorate your own donuts from QD? Head to the nearest store to pick up a kit and be sure to keep an eye out for their cookie decorating kits coming soon!

