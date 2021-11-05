Advertisement

Browns Cut Beckham

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks off the field after an NFL football game...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. Beckham Jr. was excused from practice all week before his eventual release from the Cleveland Browns on Friday, November 5, 2021. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Browns are cutting ties with Odell Beckham Jr. after a tumultuous 2 1/2 seasons. Word of his exit comes a few days after his father shared a video on social media highlighting times when Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t throw passes to the three-time Pro Bowler. Beckham was told not to report to practice for two days as his representatives worked with Browns general manager Andrew Berry on financial terms for his departure. Once the sides finalize financial terms, Beckham will be waived and can be claimed by any team with enough salary-cap space.

