Browns Cut Beckham

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Browns are cutting ties with Odell Beckham Jr. after a tumultuous 2 1/2 seasons. Word of his exit comes a few days after his father shared a video on social media highlighting times when Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t throw passes to the three-time Pro Bowler. Beckham was told not to report to practice for two days as his representatives worked with Browns general manager Andrew Berry on financial terms for his departure. Once the sides finalize financial terms, Beckham will be waived and can be claimed by any team with enough salary-cap space.

