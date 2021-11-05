Boy kayaks to school amid bus driver shortage in Colorado

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (KUSA) - A Colorado seventh grader has found a creative solution to the school bus driver shortage.

Josh Smith is an active seventh grader at Summit Middle School. Like many school districts around the state, it has a problem.

“When I began school, it was kind of hard every day,” Josh said. “I’d have to text or call my mom and say, like, ‘Should I ride the bus today? Will they allow me to ride the bus today?’”

Not enough bus drivers means not enough seats. While sitting down to eat one day with his dad, Jason Smith, Josh said something intriguing.

“‘Hey Dad, would you mind if I kayaked to school?’” dad recounted. “And some kids if they say that, you just kind of laugh it off and say, ‘Yeah, sure, no problem.’ But I knew if he asked it, he was probably planning on doing it, and I needed to be careful in my response.”

So when the conditions are right, Josh gets up early to give up his seat on the school bus.

“I can remember finally pushing him off into the reservoir thinking, ‘What have I just done?’” Jason Smith said.

Josh sets out on Dillon Reservoir for the 2-mile route.

“Just throw my bag in the front, hope I don’t capsize and get to school,” he said.

The view is strictly Colorado. The danger is real, but dad is always watching.

“I try and follow him just because you know, part of my job as Dad is to, to protect him and keep him from doing stupid stuff or getting in trouble.”

But if dad’s always there, why not just drive Josh to school?

“When my now 13-year-old boy approaches me and wants to do something out of his comfort zone, wants to stretch himself a little bit, wants to do something different, something unique, that’s a challenge,” Jason Smith said. “I’ve got to back that up.”

Though this wasn’t the original plan, Josh’s kayak commute is having an unintended effect. He is creating a national awareness of the worker shortage in schools.

“We like called the Summit Daily and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, yeah, we’re putting you in the newspaper,’” Josh said. “And then like all of these news channels wanted me and everything. And now if like New York called, wanted to have me go there, I’d be like, ‘Yeah, OK.’”

Roy Crawford is superintendent of Summit County Schools. He hopes added interest can lead to solutions for a small district that had to cut nearly half of its bus runs.

“People don’t travel here for that kind of work, so because I think because of our isolation and because of our remoteness, it really limits the pool more than it might in more populous parts of the state,” Crawford said.

The weather over Lake Dillon is changing, but Josh still plans to get it done.

“When the lake freezes over and when it’s too cold for me to do it, I’m going to cross country ski to the school,” Josh said. “So, I’m going to cross country ski across the lake.”

Josh has started his own YouTube channel about his adventures getting to school. He’s hoping a camera company will sponsor him in the future.

Copyright 2021 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.