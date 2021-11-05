Aromatherapy spray recalled after death from tropical disease

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning doctors to be on the lookout for a rare tropical disease connected to an aromatherapy spray sold at Walmart.

The Better Home and Gardens Aromatherapy room spray with gemstones is already connected to a death in Georgia. Someone in Kansas has died from melioidosis and cases have been reported in Minnesota and Texas as well. The CDC issued a new alert yesterday for healthcare professionals to be aware of the potential symptoms of exposure.

Walmart has issued a recall for the products which come in Lavender & Chamomile, Lemon & Mandarin, Lavender, Lime & Eucalyptus, and Peppermint scents. Epidemiologists believe the whole line-up of scented sprays is contaminated with a deadly form of tropical bacteria, possibly from its manufacturer in India.

The CDC is recommending that surfaces and counters that came into contact need to be wiped down with disinfectant. Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the spray, double-bag it, and return it to Walmart for a full refund.

More images of the product in varying scents can be seen below.

