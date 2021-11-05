30 years later: How Magic Johnson changed the stigma of HIV

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was Nov. 7, 1991, when Earvin Magic Johnson publicly shared his HIV diagnosis, shocking the world.

His announcement came at a time when the prognosis for an HIV patient was ultimately a death sentence. Dr. Peter Gulick, Director of the Michigan State University HIV and Hepatitis Clinic reflected on this moment in time.

“Taking care of an HIV patient, I tried to be as optimistic as I could try to give them as much hope,” Gulick said. “But realistically there was no hope. It was just a terminal problem for them.”

He said that at the time, medical treatment for the illness was often ineffective.

“It was very difficult to take care of HIV patients. Many of them were young and to look somebody in the eye and not be able to give them any therapy was very difficult for me as a physician,” Gulick recalled.

However, 30 years later, medicine has advanced and so has the meaning of the diagnosis.

“To be able to tell somebody and look them in the eye and say, ‘You have HIV but your life span can be the same as somebody that doesn’t have HIV as long as you take your medication every day,’” said Gulick.

At the time of Johnson’s diagnosis, there was a strong stigma of HIV and AIDS. Johnson fought this stigma by sharing his own experience.

“He made HIV and people more aware and more accepting of it,” Guilick said. “Realizing that it’s not just a certain type of person that gets it -- that’s bad and did bad things -- It’s a disease that can be acquired through high-risk contact and everybody and anybody is susceptible.”

