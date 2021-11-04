You Can Help to Keep Kids’ Feet Warm & Dry this Winter with the Boots on the Playground Campaign

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Join the News 10 First Alert Weather Team, Feldman Chevrolet & Coldwell Banker Hubbel BriarWood in support of Footprints of Michigan. We are working together to collect new or gently used kids’ boots or donations to purchase boots for their Boots on the Playground program. As winter is approaching, the need for boots is absolutely critical. The boots and funds collected are donated to Mid-Michigan school children in need of boots with the goal to raise $10,000 to buy 500 pairs of kids’ boots. You can click HERE to donate online.

It’s Easy! Here’s how it works

Between Monday, November 8th and Friday, November 12th , you can drop off shoes and boots during business hours at Feldman Chevrolet ( 2801 E Michigan Ave, Lansing ) and enter there for a chance to win two tickets to the Motor City Casino Club for an upcoming Detroit Pistons Game (with all-inclusive food & drinks with parking in connected parking garage).

OR drop off during business hours at the WILX Studios ( 500 American Road, Lansing )

OR on Friday Nov 12, you can call into the News 10 Live Phone Bank to make a donation for the purchase of new boots.

OR you can also easily donate directly to the cause, by clicking you can also easily donate directly to the cause, by clicking HERE

Watch News 10 all week to see the amazing work that Footprints of Michigan does for the community. And thank YOU for giving kids warm, happy feet this winter season and helping Mid-Michigan children in need!

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.