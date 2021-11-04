WILX Undergoing Safety Upgrades - Will be off air Friday Nov 5, 11:30AM - 1:00PM

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Important safety upgrades may prevent some WILX TV 10 viewers from receiving programing late Friday morning. The Lansing NBC affiliate will go of the air at 11:30AM Friday, November 5th. The programming outage will last approximately 90 minutes.

During that period, daytime episodes of “Funny You Should Ask” at 11:30AM & 12:30PM and “Jeopardy! 2″ at noon won’t be seen by most viewers. Programming on WILX digital subchannels - including Heroes & Icons, Circle and Antenna TV - also will be impacted by the outage.

We anticipate being back on the air at approximately 1:00PM on Friday. We apologize for the disruption.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

