Advertisement

Texans To Start Taylor This Sunday

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2018, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue,...
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2018, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, right, draws a penalty by hitting Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) with helmet-to-helmet contact in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars have suspended All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive end Dante Fowler for violating team rules and conduct unbecoming a Jaguars football player. Fowler was involved in several fights, including one after practice with Ngakoue. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-HOUSTON (AP) - Quarterback Tyrod Taylor will start for the Houston Texans when they visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday after missing the past six games with a hamstring injury. The Texans have struggled with rookie Davis Mills under center. They have lost seven games in a row, their longest skid since dropping the final 14 games of the 2013 season. Taylor opened the season as Houston’s starter with Deshaun Watson sitting out amid a trade request and 22 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment or assault. Taylor led the Texans to a win in the opener against Jacksonville before injuring his hamstring in a Sept. 19 loss to Cleveland.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Students uneasy as search for Brendan Santo continues
Police identify two found dead of gunshot wounds in East Lansing.
Police identify two found dead in East Lansing
Election 2021
Results from election night
Sparrow Hospital nurses picketing over working conditions
Sparrow nurses picketing over working conditions
A group of friends refilled an emptied candy bowl with treats from their own trick-or-treat...
Kids refill empty Halloween bowl while trick-or-treating

Latest News

Akron Zips will play in Puerto Rico Tip-Off
Akron Fires Its Football Coach
Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (15) puts the puck past Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik...
Sabres Trade Eichel
This booking photo provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows former Las Vegas...
Carr Supporting Ruggs in Las Vegas
NFL New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Ceasar Superdome
Covid Issues Plague New York Giants