Texans To Start Taylor This Sunday

-HOUSTON (AP) - Quarterback Tyrod Taylor will start for the Houston Texans when they visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday after missing the past six games with a hamstring injury. The Texans have struggled with rookie Davis Mills under center. They have lost seven games in a row, their longest skid since dropping the final 14 games of the 2013 season. Taylor opened the season as Houston’s starter with Deshaun Watson sitting out amid a trade request and 22 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment or assault. Taylor led the Texans to a win in the opener against Jacksonville before injuring his hamstring in a Sept. 19 loss to Cleveland.

