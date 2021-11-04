Advertisement

Student brings knife to Holt middle school

Most of the kids were unaware of the incident.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Holt middle school is alerting parents that a knife was brought to school Wednesday.

Frank Sutterlin, the principal of Washington Woods Middle School, says students quickly reported it to staff.

Principal Sutterlin says students were not in danger because staff members were able to confiscate the knife quickly. He told parents most of the kids were unaware of the incident.

“My heart is heavy that our society continues to be in a place where kids make such awful choices,” Principal Sutterlin said. “There is no reason for weapons in schools at all, and the state of our society is sickening.”

Principal Sutterlin did not comment on any disciplinary action against the student involved.

Last month, a student at Holt High School brought a gun to school and showed it to classmates on a bus.

