Staudt’s Rising Stars: Brenden Lamp

By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DIMONDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Tonight’s Rising Star is Brenden Lamp from Dimondale.

He’s 12 years old participating for the first time in cross country. He’s very good at the sport, but not to the detriment of his academics, since he’s a member of the National Junior Honor Society.

Lamp also participates in the Holt Junior High band. He’s got a great future in a variety of ways!

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

