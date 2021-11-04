Staudt’s Rising Stars: Brenden Lamp

DIMONDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Tonight’s Rising Star is Brenden Lamp from Dimondale.

He’s 12 years old participating for the first time in cross country. He’s very good at the sport, but not to the detriment of his academics, since he’s a member of the National Junior Honor Society.

Lamp also participates in the Holt Junior High band. He’s got a great future in a variety of ways!

